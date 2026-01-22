IIT Madras' SWAYAM Plus launches 6 free online AI courses in Hindi
IIT Madras led learning platform SWAYAM Plus has launched six free AI courses in Hindi. The registration process is ongoing.
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras led learning platform SWAYAM plus has launched 'AI for All' courses in Hindi. The platform has launched 6 free online courses will help learners from across the country to acquire essential AI skills in their preferred language.
The last date to apply for these courses of January 26, 2026. The link to apply is available on the official website of SWAYAM Plus at swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in.
According to a press statement issued by IIT Madras, all courses are curated by experts from the IIT Madras ecosystem, drawing on deep academic and industry experience, and emphasise hands-on activities, real datasets and case study-based learning with a strong focus on employability. The courses do not require any prior knowledge of AI or coding. Basic digital literacy and an interest in learning are sufficient, making the programme suitable for first-time learners as well as educators and faculty members. Each course spans 25 to 45 hours and is free to access.
Attending the event Prof. R. Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT Madras, said, “With the launch of the Hindi versions, all six ‘AI for All’ courses are now accessible to a wider and more diverse learner base, including students and professionals from arts, science, commerce and allied disciplines. The initiative is designed to remove language barriers, deepen conceptual understanding and broaden participation in AI education across regions and academic backgrounds.”
The AI for All courses available in Hindi include:
1. AI for Educators: Open to aspiring teachers and K–12 teachers, focusing on AI-enabled teaching strategies, assessment and student engagement
2. AI in Physics: For UG and PG students and faculty members, exploring AI applications in solving real-world physics problems
3. AI in Chemistry: For UG and PG students and faculty members, covering AI-driven molecular predictions and chemical reaction modelling using real datasets
4. AI in Accounting: For commerce and management learners, linking accounting principles with AI-based automation using practical datasets
5. Cricket Analytics with AI: Introducing sports analytics through real-life cricket data, case studies and visualization techniques
6. AI/ML using Python: A foundational course covering Python programming, statistics, linear algebra and data visualization for AI and ML applications
