IIT Madras to conduct ‘Sports Tech Start Up Conclave’ on July 12-13 in New Delhi, details inside

A 'Sports Tech Start Up Conclave' will be organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA) in New Delhi on July 12 and 13, 2024.

According to a press release by IIT Madras, the conclave will showcase the commitment of the institute to promote sports start-ups in India and its plans to technologically support the government in facilitating hosting Olympics 2036. Through the conclave, the institute also aims to focus on supporting indigenization in the sports goods manufacturing firms.

The conclave will witness the launch of far-reaching programs that are in line with the Government of India’s vision for sports development in the Nation and also just ahead of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled to commence on July 26, 2024, informed IIT Madras.

“Sports tech is a nascent industry in India. It is important for us to grow tech start-ups in this space for our sportspeople to gain recognition on the global stage," said Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, and Head of CESSA, IIT Madras, inviting start-ups from across India to take part in the conclave.

“Along with the research , innovation and development in sports technology at IITM CESSA we want to take the lead in creating a support infrastructure for Sports Tech for various players in India by creating awareness about opportunities in this space, showcasing some products and applications, enabling networking opportunities for various players and bringing both public and private players under one roof to enable collaboration opportunities," said Ramesh Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA), IIT Madras.

The ‘Sports Tech Start Up Conclave’ will also set the backdrop for IIT Madras to develop a comprehensive plan for engaging retired sportspersons through education and upskilling, education opportunities, employment opportunities and promote opportunities through sports education and courses in collaboration with various players in the country, informed the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.

