Navy Agniveer admit card 2024 for SSR, MR out on agniveernavy.cdac.in, link here

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2024: The Indian Navy has released admit cards for the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) under the Agniveer 02/2024 recruitment drive. Candidates who have applied for the Navy Agniveer recruitment examination can download the admit cards from agniveernavy.cdac.in. Navy Agniveer admit cards for both MR and SSR examinations are available through the candidates' login. Indian Navy Agniveer admit card 2024 out for SSR and MR (agniveernavy.cdac.in, screenshot)

Read: PM Narendra Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today after Rahul Gandhi's fiery attack over NEET, Agniveer

The INET exam will be held from July 9 to 11 for SSR candidates and from July 12 to 15 for MR candidates.

Direct link to download admit card

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2024: About the Computer-Based Examination

The first stage of the selection process for Agniveers in the Navy is the INET examination, which will be delivered in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Here are a few important points about the examination that all candidates should know:

The question paper of the Computer Based Examination will have 100 questions in total, each carrying 1 mark.

The question paper of the CBT will be bilingual (Hindi and English) and objective type (multiple-choice questions).

There will be four sections in the question paper – English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness.

The standard of the question paper in the written test (CBT) will be of Class 12 level and the detailed syllabus is available on the examination website. The candidates must pass in all sections and in aggregate.

There will be for a wrong answer in the CBT examination. Each question will have four options and for each wrong answer, one fourth of the total marks assigned to that question (0.25) will be deducted.

Candidates shortlisted in INET examination (Indian Navy Entrance Test) will be eligible for the second stage, which consists of PFT, written examination and the medical examination.

For further details, the candidates can check the official website of the Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment.