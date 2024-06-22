 Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Apply for MR Musician posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Apply for MR Musician posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 22, 2024 03:35 PM IST

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2024 registration begins at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Indian Navy has invited applications for Agniveer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for MR Musician posts through the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply is till July 11, 2024.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Apply for MR Musician posts (joinindiannavy.gov.in)

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. The applying candidate should be born between n 01 Nov 2003–30 Apr 2007 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection of recruits is based on the order of merit based on their performance in Preliminary Screening Test and Final Screening Test. Shortlisting of candidates for Stage I – Preliminary Screening will be based on marks obtained in the matriculation examination. Shortlisted candidates will be issued call-up letter for Stage I comprising of Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Music Screening Test and Recruitment Medical Examination. Those who qualify the PFT and Preliminary Music Test will be required to undergo Recruitment Medical Examination. A merit list will be prepared from all the candidates who qualify in Final Screening in all respects depending upon vacancies. The Merit list will be available on candidate dashboard on website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in by Oct 24.

Pay Package

Agniveers will be paid a package of 30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, risk and hardship, dress and travel allowances will be paid.

Direct link to apply here 

How to apply

  • Visit the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
  • Click on Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where the apply online link will be available.
  • Click on the link and enter the registration details.
  • Click on submit and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Navy.

Official Notice Here 

