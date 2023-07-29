Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee on Friday, July 18 conducted IIT Roorkee Convocation 2023. A total of 1916 degrees were awarded, comprising 1077 Undergraduates, 685 Masters and 154 PhDs. IIT Roorkee Convocation 2023: 1916 students awarded UG, PG and Ph.D degrees

The convocation ceremony was attended by B V R Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors of the Institute, Dattatri Salagame CEO, President, Bosch Global Software Technology along with other delegates, students, their families and staff members.

As per a press statement issued by IIT Roorkee, Dattatri Salagame who was the Chief Guest of the event, delivered the Convocation Address, while the degrees and the medals were given away by Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee in the ceremony which was attended by Prof U P Singh, Deputy Director and Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean of Academic Affairs as well.

The ceremony was held with the dress code of Indian attire namely, Kurta for males and Saree for females. The event began with the address by Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean of Academic Affairs who congratulated the graduates. This was followed by the welcome speech by Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.

A total of 125 medals and cash prizes were given to 155 students out of which 41 were female students and 114 were male students.

Moreover, 46 gold medals, including prestigious accolades such as the President Gold Medal, Director Gold Medal, and The President of India Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, along with various Department Gold Medals were also distributed among the students. Additionally, 8 other medals were awarded, including the Institute Silver Medal, Institute Bronze Medal, and several Donor-instituted Medals.

IIT Roorkee Director, K K Pant at the event said, "In today's rapidly changing world, the role of institutions in shaping the future leaders cannot be overstated. This is especially true in the higher education sector, where institutions like IIT Roorkee have been at the forefront of fostering innovation and excellence. IIT Roorkee's focus on encouraging graduates to continue learning and be ready for constant changes is not only beneficial for individual growth but also for the nation as a whole."