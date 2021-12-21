Indian Coast Guard launches recruitment portal for selection of officers

Recruitment for Officers in Indian Coast Guard (ICG) became digital on December 20, 2021, with the introduction of computer-based screening examination and automation of selection process by launching of a recruitment website (https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in), as per an official statement.

Through this website, candidates can fill application forms online, generate personal login facilities, get details of CG training procedures and job profiles, pay and allowances with facilities in ICG along with notifications about various processes of the recruitment procedures from time to time.

The migration of CG recruitment processes from traditional method is a quantum digital leap in compliance with government’s vision of Digital India initiative, the statement adds.

The website has been developed by CDAC Pune and was launched by Director General ICG Krishnaswamy Natarajan in the presence of Director General of Centre for development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Colonel A K Nath (Retd).

The digital recruitment process will cover around 100 cities spread throughout the country and would be conducted twice a year ensuring far wider reach, talent and also provide an unprecedented opportunity to the individuals aspiring to serve the nation, the official statement adds.

