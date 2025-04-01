Menu Explore
Karnataka Governor releases engineering books translated into Kannada

PTI |
Apr 01, 2025 07:09 PM IST

Bengaluru, In a significant step towards promoting technical education in regional languages, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday released a collection of engineering books translated into Kannada.

The books were released at a ceremony organised by the All India Council for Technical Education and Visvesvaraya Technological University , Belgaum, at Raj Bhavan here.

In a statement, the Governor's Office said that these translated books, designed for the first-year engineering and diploma courses, mark a milestone in the joint efforts of AICTE and VTU to make technical education more accessible to Kannada-speaking students.

Commending the initiative, Gehlot said, "The education system plays a pivotal role in the progress of any nation. Its impact is evident in society, culture, politics, and the economy. In developed countries such as Germany, France, Japan, Russia, and China, education including technical and scientific studies is imparted in the mother tongue."

"Learning in the vernacular language fosters intellectual growth, creativity, and better comprehension," he stated.

Quoting educationist Madan Mohan Malviya, he emphasised the importance of holistic education, saying, "The all-round development of an individual is the fundamental goal of education. A system that strengthens a student's physical, mental, and emotional faculties is most effective when delivered in their mother tongue."

Gehlot highlighted that the National Education Policy places special emphasis on promoting regional languages as the medium of instruction to make education more inclusive and practical.

He further elaborated on the government's plan to introduce higher education and professional courses such as engineering, medicine, and law in regional languages. "Translating technical education materials into local languages is crucial for enhancing students' comprehension, fostering innovation, and advancing research," he added.

The Governor also acknowledged the role of AICTE in spearheading the translation of technical books into Indian languages, with VTU designated as the nodal center for Kannada translations. "VTU Karnataka has been playing a vital role in this endeavor, ensuring that engineering and diploma-level books are available in Kannada," he noted.

Expressing his support for the initiative, Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, who was also present at the event, said, "By offering technical education in regional languages, we can ensure quality education reaches more students. When learners grasp technical subjects in their mother tongue, they are more likely to innovate and contribute to research."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Exam and College Guide
