King’s College London opens new round of scholarships for Indian students

London, King's College London on Monday announced a third year of the university's special scholarship scheme for postgraduate students domiciled in India, aimed at removing cost barriers in the path of pursuing degrees leading to a positive impact on society.

The Vice-Chancellor's Awards will offer 5,000 pounds in fee reductions for up to 40 students from India as they study full-time on campus at the leading London university from September 2026.

To apply for the award, students must demonstrate that they will use their skills and knowledge to enhance society once their studies are complete and demonstrate how they would make the most of their time at the university, both academically and personally.

"I am immensely proud to launch the third year of the Vice-Chancellor awards for Indian-domiciled students, having left Delhi to pursue postgraduate studies abroad myself," said Professor Shitij Kapur, Vice-Chancellor and President of King's College London.

"We know that King's can provide a unique experience for students with great passion and talent to thrive, and to go on to create truly remarkable positive impact in society. Each year, we are inspired by our award recipients, and I look forward to welcoming the next award winners to King's in September," he said.

The awards are now open to India-based students who have received an offer to study their first on-campus postgraduate degree at King's in September in the faculties of Arts and Humanities; The Dickson Poon School of Law ; Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience ; King's Business School ; Life Sciences and Medicine ; Natural, Mathematical and Engineering Science ; Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care; and Social Science and Public Policy .

King's College London prides its "longstanding connection with India", having been one of the first universities in the UK to teach Sanskrit and Bengali, and counting activist and former Governor of United Provinces, Sarojini Naidu, among its notable alumni.

Since launching in 2024, the Vice-Chancellor's Awards have supported 60 students to pursue degrees which aim to have a positive impact on society.

Tilottama, a previous winner who studied Comparative Literature at King's College London, said: "Before receiving the Vice-Chancellor's Award, I worried about fully engaging with postgraduate life beyond coursework. The award has given me clarity and confidence to pursue research and creative opportunities.

"I represented King's at a conference in York and progressed professionally with a radio play produced by Elysium Theatre. My long-term goal is to work as a scholar-writer translating and amplifying underrepresented South Asian histories. This award has made those aspirations feel possible."

The application process for the 2026 round will run until the end of May, with Indian students able to apply through the King's College London website.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.