Thiruvananthapuram, KITE, the technology wing of the Kerala government's General Education Department, has introduced a QR code-based mobile application that would enhance security, transparency and accuracy in the conduct of Higher Secondary examinations in the state, officials said on Sunday. KITE introduces digital security system for Higher Secondary School exam in Kerala

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education has launched the 'KITE-QTrack' QR code-based mobile application designed to provide real-time tracking and monitoring of the entire examination process, they said.

The real-time tracking system starts from the opening of question paper packets at exam centres to the dispatch of answer scripts to valuation camps-for the Higher Secondary examinations commencing on March 5, KITE said.

According to KITE officials, the Higher Secondary Examination wing has issued a circular directing all Chief and Deputy Chief Superintendents to install the 'KITE: QTrack' app from the Android Play Store and log in before March 4.

KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath said this system is part of KITE's initiative to develop a revamped portal that will completely automate the entire examination process, from admissions to the publication of results.

"The post-examination services, including the distribution of duplicate certificates, revaluation, and scrutiny applications, will be implemented through this integrated digital system. With the inclusion of secure online payment facilities, students will henceforth be able to submit all applications entirely through this digital platform," he said.

KITE officials said that during examination days, updates must be provided at every stage using specific buttons in the app, starting from the moment the question paper packets are removed from the cupboards.

If an incorrect subject packet is scanned, an error message will appear, and the information will be immediately reported as an 'incident' to the examination wing, officials said.

The status of exam start and completion must also be recorded within the specified timeframes. Specific logins have been arranged for all Higher Secondary Regional Deputy Directors to monitor the process at the state level, they said.

A statement by KITE said that details such as track ID, weight, and dispatch time must be entered into the app when answer scripts are sent to the camps.

The app also facilitates the immediate reporting of any malpractices or technical issues encountered during the examination. A user guide has been provided along with the circular, and a video tutorial is available on the KITE VICTERS YouTube channel , the statement added.

Online training for concerned officials will be conducted by KITE Master Trainers at the district level starting tomorrow, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.