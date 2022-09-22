Madhya Pradesh to fill 18527 Primary Teacher posts, counselling in October

Madhya Pradesh government has announced recruitment of Primary Teacher posts. A total of 18527 teacher posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The counselling process will begin from last week of October in the state.

The School Education Department of the state has also made certain amendments in the School Education Recruitment Rules 2018. The passing marks of the candidates for primary teacher recruitment has been reduced from 60 percent to 50 percent. The counselling process will commence after amendment by Tribal Affairs Department.

A total of 7429 posts of Primary Teacher will be filled in School Education Department and 11098 posts in Tribal Affairs Department in the state.

This piece of information was shared by School Education Department, MP on this official twitter handle.