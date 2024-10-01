MAHE’s MIT Bengaluru launches Apple laboratory for iOS development

Manipal Institute of Technology, MAHE, Bengaluru inaugurated an Apple Laboratory to revolutionise mobile app development education. Offering elective courses such as Fundamentals of Swift Programming, iOS Application Development, and Advanced Programming in Swift, the initiative aims that students acquire industry-relevant skills.

The laboratory will provide students with hands-on experience and real-time industry projects focused on iOS application development. Offering elective courses such as Fundamentals of Swift Programming, iOS Application Development, and Advanced Programming in Swift, the initiative aims that students acquire industry-relevant skills. Additionally, five faculty members will undergo training from Apple itself, mentioned the press release.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Dr Iven Jose, Director of MIT Bengaluru and Mr Sudhir Nayar, Apple India Head, B2B Business-Govt, Education and Enterprise was present as the Chief Guest.

Prof (Dr) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, Dr Raghavendra Prabhu P, Deputy Registrar, MAHE Bengaluru, Dr Prema K V, Associate Director, Professor and Head Dept of Computer Science & Engineering, MIT Bengaluru, and Dr Dayananda P, Professor and Head, Dept. of Information Technology, MIT Bengaluru along with other dignitaries were present at the event.

“The establishment of this Apple Laboratory is a testament to MAHE’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence and industry collaboration. By providing our students with access to cutting-edge technology and the tools needed to excel in iOS development, we are ensuring they are well-prepared for the demands of the tech industry,” said Prof (Dr) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru.

“With the launch of the Apple Laboratory, MIT Bengaluru has positioned itself among the best institutions globally. Our students will now have access to unparalleled resources and hands-on experience that will not only enhance their learning but also open up exciting career opportunities in mobile application development,” said Dr Iven Jose, Director of MIT Bengaluru.

