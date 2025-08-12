MBD Group's ‘Robotics Lab on Wheels’ aims to take coding & STEM education in underprivileged schools across India

The MBD Group has launched a new initiative titled 'Robotics Lab on Wheels' that aims to take robotics and STEM education directly to students in underprivileged schools in urban and rural India. Member of Parliament Lahar Singh Siroya launched MBD Group's Robotics Lab on Wheels.

Launched by the Ashok Malhotra Charitable Trust, the CSR arm of the MBD Group under its “Love to learn by MBD” initiative, the van-mounted mobile lab is equipped to provide experiential, technology-enabled learning opportunities to schools that typically do not have such facilities and economic bandwidth, a statement issued by the organisation said.

This initiative has been rolled out under Ashok Karya—a long-term social impact movement launched to honour the legacy of its founder Ashok Kumar Malhotra.

Also read: IIM Bangalore launches FinTech certificate programme for young professionals

Robotics Lab on Wheels: How does it work

The Robotics Lab on Wheel is a compact, custom-designed van equipped with everything needed for hands-on STEM learning, Arduino boards, sensors, motors, and robotics kits.

The van can not only reach remote locations easily but also access schools in densely populated areas, thereby making cutting-edge STEM education accessible to every learner.

There will be learning sessions in the school classrooms or activity areas, where a trained facilitator will conduct 24 interactive sessions over ten months, turning familiar spaces into hubs of innovation and collaboration, MDB Group informed.

In addition, students will engage in five thoughtfully structured modules that begin with the fundamentals of robotics and move through advanced topics like IoT and automation.

As the program ends, students will be assessed and certified - marking their first step into the world of future technologies.

Also read: Empowering India's youth for an AI-driven future: Skills for success

Member of Parliament Lahar Singh Siroya, who launched the initiative, termed it as a “commendable step in ensuring equal access to future-ready education for every child.”

He said, “Robotics and STEM learning should not remain confined to a few privileged schools, it must reach every corner of India, and initiatives like this make it possible.”

Chairperson of MBD Group Satish Bala Malhotra said that the Robotics Lab on Wheels will give children more than just knowledge - it will empower them with confidence, creativity, and a glimpse of a future they can shape with their own hands.

“It brings joy into learning and plants the seed of curiosity and innovation in children who may not have the opportunity to experience robotics or understand coding," she added.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director of MBD Group, highlighted that the initiative brings STEM education to places where it’s often just a buzzword—making it real, tangible, and fun.

She further added that the program gives the confidence to students and instills in them the belief that their ideas count, their future can be different, and they too can be change-makers.

Also read: UPSC Mains Exam: How to master the art of strategic answer writing for success

Likewise, Sonica Malhotra, Joint Managing Director of MBD Group, said that the Robotics Lab on Wheels ensures that students in smaller towns and lesser-known schools get the same learning experiences as those in big cities.

“This isn't just about education; it's about creating pathways for social mobility, bridging the digital divide, and inspiring young people to think, create, and lead with a clear purpose,” she added.

The Ashok Malhotra Charitable Trust and MBD Group aim to reach more than 1,000 schools over the next five years, across cities, towns, villages, and remote communities alike.

The mission is to train over 1 lakh students between the ages of 10 and 16, and provide them early exposure to robotics, coding, engineering, and innovation through instructor-led, hands-on experiences.

The launch event was also participated by more than 100 principals and prominent educationist, along with students who got a first-hand experience of the Robotics Lab on Wheels.

Panel discussion on STEM Education

During the launch event, a panel discussion on ‘STEM Education’ was held that brought together leading education experts who spoke on the role of robotics and coding in preparing students for a technology-driven future.

The panel included Lokesh Mehra (Sr. Manager – Global Engagement, AWS South Asia), Dr. Chanchal Bhardwaj (Rashtriya Sampark Pramukh, Bhartiya Shiksha Mandal – RSS and Registrar of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University), Vineet Aggarwal (Motivational Speaker, Social Activist and Leadership Coach), Ashok Pandey (Transformative Education Leader, Author and Advocate for Global Citizenship and Sustainability), Kulbhushan Sharma (President, National Independent Schools Association), and Narayan Kumar Karn (President, IDPS).