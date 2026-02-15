New Delhi, Supreme Court judge B V Nagarathna on Sunday said mere academic knowledge is insufficient for the legal profession and activities such as moot court competitions play a crucial role in refining the skills of advocates. Mere academic knowledge insufficient for lawyers, moot courts refine skills: Justice Nagarathna

She was speaking as the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition, organised by the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University, in association with Nirmal Luthra Foundation.

"Mere academic knowledge of the law as learnt in a classroom setting cannot adequately prepare you for the legal profession. This gap is actively bridged by participation in activities such as moot court competitions, where students are given the opportunity to hone their critical thinking, reading, writing and speaking abilities," the apex court judge said.

Underlining the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, Justice Nagarathna said law students were fortunate as AI has helped in the automation of clerical tasks and instantly answered queries.

"But I always say, natural human intelligence is always better to rely on than AI. To know how to independently peruse a judgment, identify the law and cull out what it holds and come to an independent conclusion as to its merits, without the assistance of artificial intelligence, will hold one in good stead," she said.

Justice Nagarathna appreciated the fact that there were all-women teams in the competition. "As young women who are soon to be lawyers, you are likely to encounter distinct challenges in the profession. What does the individual do then, if presented with such systemic challenges?"

"It is important to remember that, despite the prevailing narrative that the law as a field is oversaturated and that success is hard to come by for anyone except the already established, I would say every single one of you has a place in the legal profession and is capable of finding sufficient opportunities," the judge said.

Justice Nagarathna said women students had to be assured of their belonging to the profession and the validity of their ambitions, free of self-doubt and self-deprecation, to overcome the systemic challenges.

She said, "You must volunteer to do tasks and take up cases that seem daunting, and you may not have too much experience with. If you are making a submission and feel spoken over or ignored, you must stand your ground."

"You must demand to be treated at par with your male colleagues and not settle for differential treatment out of fear of conflict. In doing so, your actions form the bedrock of systemic change that prevents any form of exclusion."

The top court judge encouraged all law students to take pro-bono and legal aid cases and treat them with the same importance and diligence as any other case.

"While these cases are not accompanied by famous names or the promise of high remuneration, they possess the ability to completely alter the course of an individual's life and must be treated with the accorded significance.

"The ability to so directly impact the lives of one's fellow citizens is rarely available and must be given full meaning," Justice Nagarathna said.

She cautioned law students against adopting unethical or illegal means in legal practice, saying that a lawyer's foremost duty towards the client is to present the case to the best of their ability within the ambit of law.

"The onus is on you to reject favourable outcomes that are tainted and obtained through unethical and unfair means or subterfuge. While such outcomes may temporarily enrich you, they will have a necessarily deleterious impact on both your career and your conscience in the long run," the top court judge said.

Justice Nagarathna underlined the "greater duty of the legal profession", which extended beyond the confines of courtrooms and law offices.

She said, "As officers of the court and constructive citizens, your advice must not negatively impact the rule of law, public interest, or embolden criminals and cheats who pose an obvious threat to society, and in an increasingly polarised world, you have the responsibility and unique opportunity to bridge divides and foster understanding."

"Your generation must proactively lead and define the lawyer's active role in safeguarding our planet. Consider incorporating environmental consciousness into your practice, advocating for sustainable policies, holding polluters accountable and representing social action groups in climate action litigation," Justice Nagarathna added.

Seventy-two teams from various institutions were shortlisted for the moot court and this year's moot problem invited teams to explore the criminal liability arising from interference with life-supporting medical technology, and the evolving legal question surrounding AI-enabled medical devices and emergency decision-making.

Symbiosis Law School, Noida, won the competition, while Lloyd Law College, Greater Noida, was the first runner-up.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.