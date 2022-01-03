Mithibai College to hold PG exams offline, students protest

Amidst growing concern over rising Covid-19 cases being reported in the city and the state, the decision of a city college to hold end of semester exams in offline mode has not gone down well with the students. Despite repeated appeals by postgraduate students of Mithibai College in Vile Parle, the management is going ahead with offline exams for semester 1 and 3 PG students starting January 4, Tuesday.

"The exam schedule was announced in October last year and no one complained then because Covid cases were very low. By December cases started rising and we brought out concerns to the attention of the college management, but to no avail. At present most of us are scared for our own health and that of our family members," said a student on condition of anonymity. He added that repeated emails and queries to the college principal and vice principal are receiving no response off late.

Nearly 300 PG students are scheduled to appear for physical exams between January 4 and 13. The college student council also raised objection to the management, hoping for respite in this matter.

"Undergraduate exams are all held online but we PG students have to appear for exams offline. To our queries, the only response we have received is that this schedule was announced in advance and that as yet, the University of Mumbai or state government have not announced anything against physical/hybrid classes, so exams will go on as per schedule," said another student.

In October last year, state education minister Uday Samant announced reopening of colleges in hybrid mode and to bring back students for physical classes in a phased manner starting October 20. All MU affiliated colleges have been conducting hybrid classes since then and a handful of institutes are now pushing for offline exams for smaller batches.

While the principal of the institute Krutika Desai refused to share comments on this issue, a senior official said the college is abiding by all social distancing rules in order to conduct exams. "Just like hybrid classes, these exams will be held following all Covid safety protocols. Students need to understand that online exams cannot be conducted forever," said the official.

