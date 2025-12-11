Mob attacks Bengal school after staffer 'molests' class 8 student

Tension prevailed at a high school in Bangaon in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, after a large group of people vandalised the premises and assaulted a temporary staffer, accusing him of molesting a class 8 student, police said.

The girl's family members and locals also clashed with the police and put up a blockade on a key road in Bagda area, disrupting traffic movement.

No arrest was made in this connection till the filing of the report.

The minor reported to her family that she was molested after school hours by the staffer, police said.

It was not clear when the alleged molestation took place.

"Following the allegation, the student's parents, along with other guardians and locals, entered the school premises, assaulted the accused and vandalised parts of the building," a police officer said.

Protesters, mainly parents of students of the school, also staged a demonstration on the Bangaon-Bagda Road halting the traffic for several hours, he said.

"A large police team was deployed there. Our officers faced resistance and some personnel were injured during the intervention. The situation was brought under control after sustained efforts," he said.

The police officer said that a probe into the matter is on.