More than 50,000 applications received for admission to CM Shri Schools in Delhi

The Delhi government has received more than 50,000 applications for admission to the CM Shri Schools within a few days of its launch, an official statement said. CM SHRI schools are aimed at creating model public schools with modern infrastructure and innovative teaching practices aligned with NEP 2020. (Representative image/file)

According to the statement, the admission process for these schools began on August 15 and the overwhelming response reflects the growing trust of parents in the initiative.

The Education Department data showed that 14,928 applications were received for Class 6, 15,114 for Class 7 and 20,762 for Class 8.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government will ensure a transparent and smooth admission process.

He described the response as "a strong endorsement" to the government's efforts to provide quality education through modern infrastructure and innovative teaching methods.

The government has projected CM Shri Schools as institutions equipped with state-of-the-art facilities aimed at nurturing academic growth and holistic development of students.

Sood further said the large number of applications underlines the community's confidence in the government's vision to set new benchmarks in school education.

Designated as "Specified Category" institutions under Section 2 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the CM SHRI schools are aimed at creating model public schools with modern infrastructure and innovative teaching practices aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

CM Shri schools are likely to be inaugurated in September, a Delhi government official said, as preparations to operationalise the institutions gather pace.

Announced earlier this year, the initiative, aims to offer high-quality, future-ready education in government schools. The CM Shri schools, modelled after the Centre’s PM Shri schools, will follow the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and implement the National Curriculum Framework 2023.

These institutions are being developed with a focus on sustainability, operating as zero-waste and solar-powered campuses, officials informed.

Each school will be equipped with AI-enabled libraries, smart classrooms featuring augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) tools, smartboards, biometric attendance systems and robotics laboratories to promote innovation among students.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had allocated ₹100 crore for the CM Shri schools in her budget speech earlier this year.