Nagaland govt decides to allow reopening of primary schools
The Nagaland government has decided to allow schools to reopen for classes 1-5 following reports of improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state, senior minister Neiba Kronu said on Friday.
However, the date from which classroom teaching will resume for primary students has not yet been fixed.
The administration has also approved the reopening of theatres, exhibitions, gyms, cinema halls, sports complexes and other public places immediately, the minister said.
The High Powered Committee on COVID-19, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, during its meeting held on Thursday allowed the reopening of primary schools for students of Classes 1 to 5, HPC Spokesperson and Planning and Coordination Minister Neiba Kronu told PTI.
A notification along with a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the School Education Department in consultation with the Health and Family Welfare Department within the next 10 days, said Kronu who is also the minister for land revenue and parliamentary affairs. Students of class 6 and above have started going to school since February 8.
Schools in the state were closed since March last year when the lockdown was imposed.
The HPC decided to resume classroom teaching for primary students and reopen public places as the COVID-19 situation has improved in Nagaland and restrictions are being relaxed further.
The number of active coronavirus cases now stands at 10 and the recovery rate is 97.92 per cent as of Thursday. The state has a total caseload of 12,217 while 91 people including 10 with comorbidities have succumbed to the infection.
Kronu said that the HPC has also decided to allow 100 per cent attendance in government offices, which was curtailed to 50 per cent due to the pandemic.
Commercial vehicles have also been permitted to carry passengers to full capacity and revert to normal fares, he said.
The HPC also revoked the rule of quarantining people, including tourists, entering the state from other parts of the country. However, those having symptoms of coronavirus infection will have to undergo medical check-up and screening, and need to follow medical guidelines.
The minister asked all to follow COVID-19 protocols to check the further spread of the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to attend convocation at NIT Rourkela on March 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NID students take part in designing modern street vending carts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab govt declares preparatory leaves in schools after surge in COVID cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha waives hostel fees of 17,000 boarders in state-run institutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE joins hands with Intel to launch AI Student Community
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low-cost technology developed in IIT-KGP to ensure clean drinking water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students of classes 1 to 9 in Puducherry declared 'all pass'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian students now matching global standards because of NEP 2020: Om Birla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary initiated: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU teachers go on strike over non-payment of salaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Technological University partners Samsung to set up Innovation Lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEP 2020 aims to give youth right education for revolutionary changes: President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt planning to set up new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pushed online during Covid-19, teachers remained a class apart
- Life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been a time of learning for all and particularly for teachers. Overnight, educators in both private and government schools were forced to completely reinvent themselves and their ways of teaching.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smart classes in high school located in Odisha's remote area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox