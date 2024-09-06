After facing backlash, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn the Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) guidelines for 2024, published on August 31, 2024. National Medical Commission withdraws 2024 CBME guidelines after facing backlash

The decision, communicated through a circular on Thursday, cancelled the guidelines with immediate effect, citing the need for further revisions.

"It is informed that the circular of even number dated August 31, 2024, thereby issuing guidelines under Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) 2024, stands "withdrawn and cancelled" with immediate effect," the circular mentioned.

The NMC has assured to release a revised version soon.

"The above guidelines will be revised and uploaded in due course. This issues with the approval of the competent authority," the circuler further stated.

The guidelines, which included controversial topics such as sodomy and lesbianism as unnatural sexual offences, will be revised and reissued.

Earlier, the commission had released new guidelines for the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum for MBBS students, set to be implemented from the 2024-25 academic year. (ANI)