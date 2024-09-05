Teachers’ Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu confers National Teachers’ Award 2024, check recipients here

On National Teachers’ Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Former Vice President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Teachers’ Award 2024 to 82 educators. The ceremony took place to honour those who have significantly contributed to the education sector. Teachers’ Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Teachers’ Award 2024 to 82 educators on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Addressing the awardees, President Murmu said, “The most important role in the success of any education system is that of teachers. Teaching is not just a job. It is a sacred mission of human development.” She also talked about famous Indian writer Rabindranath Tagore’s perspective, saying, “Gurudev's clear view was that if a teacher himself does not keep on acquiring knowledge then he cannot do the work of teaching in the true sense. It is impossible to light other lamps from a lamp whose flame is not lit.”

Among the recipients is Urfana Amin from Jammu & Kashmir, who teaches at BHSS Soura, Hawal, Srinagar. Amin, an expert in English, Entrepreneurship, and teacher training, provided radio classes during the COVID-19 pandemic and developed educational materials such as FLN modules and e-content for DIKSHA.

Dwiti Chandra Sahu from Govt. High School Billesu, Odisha, works in a remote, hilly district with poor connectivity and frequent power cuts. Sahu was awarded for integrating ICT into his teaching without relying on electricity or the internet. His initiatives include creating educational games, a YouTube channel, and PDF content. He also uses tribal language dictionaries, bilingual storybooks, and recycled materials for low-cost educational tools. Sahu established a school cooperative store, a tribal museum, an MLE reading corner, and a craft corner.

Sagar Chittaranjan Bagade, from Sou S. M. Lohia High School and Junior College, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, organized social events and campaigns for orphans, tribals, young HIV patients, and individuals with disabilities. He also arranged folk dance and ballet performances that have gained international recognition.

The award winners also included two professors from IITs and one from IISER, Nidhi Jain from IIT Delhi, with 16 years of teaching experience was awarded for notable contributions in chemistry, with over 80 research papers and more than 3,900 citations.

Vinay Sharma from IIT Roorkee has 30 years of experience in marketing innovation and low-cost energy solutions. He was recognized for his work on the Ganga River Basin Environment Management Plan and projects in the North-Western Himalayas which has led to patented technologies now being commercialized.

Srinivas Hotha from the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Pune was awarded for significant contributions to chemistry with research on gold-catalyzed glycosidation and complex glycan probes. He also developed the TLC-MS Interface, SWADESI, for drug molecular weight confirmation. Hotha has published over 100 research papers.

The National Teachers’ Award recognizes teachers who have improved education quality and enriched students' lives. Each award includes a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, and a silver medal. Awardees will also have the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This year’s 50 awardees included teachers from 28 states, 3 UTs, and 6 organizations. Among them are 16 women, 2 differently-abled individuals, and 1 teacher working with children with special needs. Additionally, 16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and 16 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship were honored.