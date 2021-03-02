IND USA
National Rice Research Institute develops device for pest management, patents it

The automated device was invented by Dr Shyamaranjan Das Mohapatra, Principal Scientist, Entomology and Dr Mayabini Jena, former Principal Scientist and Head of Crop Protection Division of ICAR-National Rice Research Institute.
ANI, Cuttack
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:00 PM IST

Scientists of ICAR-National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack, have developed an Alternate Energy Light Trap (AELT) device for checking pests in agricultural fields and got a patent for the invention.

The automated device was invented by Dr Shyamaranjan Das Mohapatra, Principal Scientist, Entomology and Dr Mayabini Jena, former Principal Scientist and Head of Crop Protection Division of ICAR-National Rice Research Institute. It can help the farmers to identify insect types that lurk in the field and manage them.

"There are two models of the AELT. The bigger valued at around 8,800 can be used on farmland of about one hectare while the mini version costing 4,100 can be used for land under one acre. We have shared the patent with a Maharashtra-based company and the commercial production of the device will start soon," Dr Mohapatra told ANI here on Monday.

He said: "With this new invention, we can save crops worth thousands of crores worldwide and can also save the life of people from pesticides used in farm lands to kill insects."

The AELT device includes a light trap unit for attracting the flying insects, a collector unit coupled with the light trap unit for receiving the lured insects from the light trap.

It is an economical and eco-friendly insect trapping method and efficient enough to handle a large number of insects.

