NEET UG 2024 final verdict: Here are the highlights from the hearing at the Supreme Court today

The Supreme Court on July 23, 2024, announced the verdict regarding the NEET UG 2024 exam results. The top court ruled that there will be no re-test for NEET UG 2024. NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates The top court was also informed that the Union Government formed a seven-member expert committee which will abide by any further directions as may be issued by the SC. (HT_PRINT)

CJI DY Chandrachud in the verdict mentioned that “Data on record is not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper which would indicate a disruption of the sanctity of the exam."

The top court also mentioned that at the present stage, materials are absent on record to show results of the exam were vitiated or there was a systemic breach in the conduct of the exam.

Here are the highlights from the NEET UG 2024 hearing in the Supreme Court today:

IIT Delhi, who was given the responsibility of resolving the issue of the controversial Physics question, submitted that the fourth option was the correct answer, which the SC accepted. The court also directed the NTA to recount the NEET UG marks of candidates on the basis that option 4 is the only correct answer to the question.

The top court was also informed that the Union Government formed a seven-member expert committee which will abide by any further directions as may be issued by the SC to ensure that the process of conducting the NEET UG exam is duly strengthened so that issues cited now do not arise in the future.

SC ruled that the disclosures by the CBI indicate that the investigation is still not over but candidates at Patna and Hazaribagh appear to be beneficiaries of the leak. According to CBI, “The accused used the rear door of the control room, where the question papers were locked, to enter at 8.02 am on May 5. The rear door was deliberately kept open by the centre superintendent. He came out of the control room at 9.23 am. He immediately sent it to the problem solvers. The investigation so far has zeroed in on four places where the question papers were relayed - two in Patna and two in Hazaribagh.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud reprimanded Advocate Mathews Nedumpara who was appearing for one of the petitioners. Adv Nedumpara was heard to be interrupting when Adv Narender Hooda, who was also representing a petitioner, was addressing the bench. CJI DY Chandrachud responded sharply and reportedly asked for security to remove him from the court.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2024: Over 4 lakh students to lose four marks over Physics question no. 29