NIRF 2023: IIM Kozhikode enters top 3, IIM Calcutta, IITs drop ranks

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is the third best institution imparting Management education in the country, as per NIRF 2023 rankings announced yesterday, June 5. The institute has improved its ranking by two places to enter top 3. Last year, it was fifth. NIRF 2023: IIM Kozhikode enters top 3 in Management(Courtesy/iimk.ac.in)

IIM Calcutta, on the other hand, dropped its ranking by one place and now stands fourth. The top two institutions – IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore managed to retain their spot but their scores have gone down.

Five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are among the list of top 20 management institutions but three of them have gone down in rankings. While IITs are often considered institutes of technical education, over the years, they have topped NIRF rankings in other disciplines as well, especially in Management.

IIT Delhi, best among IITs for Management, now stands at fifth place. Last year, it was fourth.

IIT Bombay has improved its Management ranking to 10th from last year's 11th.

IIT Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee are at 14th, 15th and 18th ranks, respectively. It is an improvement in the case of IIT Roorkee which was 19th last year but IIT Kharagpur (previously 12th) and IIT Madras (previously 10th) have dropped their positions in this category.

Here is the NIRF 2023 list of top 20 B-Schools in India:

IIM Ahmedabad IIM Bangalore IIM Kozhikode IIM Calcutta IIT Delhi IIM Lucknow National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai IIM Indore XLRI-Xavier School of Management IIT Bombay IIM Raipur IIM Rohtak MDI Gurugram IIT Kharagpur IIT Madras IIM Udaipur Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune IIT Roorkee IIM Kashipur S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research

