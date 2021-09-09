NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release top institutes list today

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF Rankings 2021 on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The list of top institutes of the country will be available on the official site of National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF on nirfindia.org. The new ranking list will be released by the Minister at 12 noon.

Through the NIRF, the government ranks higher educational institutions on the basis of teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception. The list is released by the Ministry after judging all colleges and universities on these parametres.

This year NIRF will release the sixth annual ranking list of higher educational institutes in the country. The rankings will be announced for ten categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.

The Ministry of Education has shared a tweet in his regard. The tweet reads, “Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp will be releasing the new ranking of Indian Education Institutions facilitated by NIRF on the 9th of September, 2021 at 12 pm.” The youtube link to watch the event is also attached with the tweet. Check here.

