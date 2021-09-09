NIRF Rankings 2021: IISc Bengaluru named best research institute in India

The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bengaluru has been adjudged as the best research institute in the country in NIRF ranking 2021. The ranking of higher educational institutes in the country has been released today, September 9, on the basis of theNational Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021.

This is the first time NIRF ranking had a category for research. Until this year, NIRF ranking was done for 10 categories: Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), and Law.

Among the top research institutes of the country are IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur.

Apart from being the best research institute, IISc has also been the second-best institute in the country.

NIRF rankings have been announced in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The rankings for all colleges and universities across the country have been done on the basis of teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception.