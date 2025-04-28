NPSC's 52nd Annual Conference sheds light on conflict management & peace education in schools, check details

The National Progressive Schools Conference, NPSC, conducted the 52nd annual conference on April 25 and 26, 2025, that brought together as many as 250 CBSE-affiliated Senior Secondary Schools to address critical themes of conflict resolution and peacebuilding in education. NPSC hosted its 52nd Annual Conference, focusing on conflict management & peace education in schools. A range of experts from diverse fields attended the event. (Handout)

The two-day event commenced with a school choir performance by Summer Fields School, Gurugram, followed by a welcome address by Asha Prabhakar, Chairperson, NPSC & Principal, Bal Bharati Public School, Noida.

In her address, she emphasised the urgency of fostering peace-centric education.

Chief Guest Padma Shri Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director of HT Media, underscored the media’s role in shaping equitable educational narratives.

The inaugural address was delivered by Prof. Edward Vickers, UNESCO Chair for Education for Peace, Kyushu University, who highlighted the global frameworks for integrating social justice into curricula.

Keynote speaker Ambassador Shashi Uban Tripathi (IFS Retd.), in his address, linked diplomatic conflict-resolution strategies to school ecosystems.

The Annual Report was presented by Mallika Preman, Secretary, NPSC & Principal, Tagore International School, Delhi, outlining the major achievements of NPSC, a press statement informed.

The event also featured the release of the NPSC publication, a significant step toward advancing educational discourse and collaborative learning.

During the event, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Chairperson & Executive Director, Education, Innovations and Training, DLF Foundation Schools and Scholarship Programmes.

Notably, the conference consisted of several intriguing sessions on both days.

For instance on Day 1, the first session revolved around

“Conflict Resolution in Focus” wherein insights where shared on understanding conflicts in schools - causes, culture and leadership roles.

The panel included Dr Payal Kumar, Principal Academic Advisor, ISH, XLRI, Global L& D Advisor & Award winning Author, Dr Kavita Sharma, Ex- Principal, Hindu College, Delhi University, Dr Amit Sen, Child Psychiatrist and Prof. Edward Vickers, UNESCO Chair for Education for Peace, Kyushu University, Moderator Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Chairperson & Executive Director, education, Innovations and Training, DLF Foundation Schools and Scholarship programmes who analysed cultural, leadership and psychosocial drivers of disputes and underscored the need for collaborative strategies to prioritise student well-being and leverage policy frameworks for sustainable educational growth.

Session 2 focused on “Peaceful Schools for National Prosperity” - the panel included Padma Shri Geetha Chandran (Bharatanatyam icon), Sohail Hashmi, Historian, Social activist, Film- Maker & Heritage Conservationist, Padma Shri Prathibha Prahlad, Educator, Choreographer & Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, Prerna Bhambri, Indian Former Tennis Player, Moderator Latika Gupta, CIE, Delhi.

The experts advocated aligning co-curricular activities with peace education.

Likewise, the theme of Session 3 was “Masterclass on Effective Communication for Conflict Resolution: Mastering ‘Active Listening’ to ‘Deep Listening’”.

During this session, Sudarshan Rodrigues (RTL Works) in conversation with Dr Annie Koshi, Principal, St Mary’s School trained attendees in “deep listening” techniques, the press release added.

On the second day, the audience was enthralled by an interactive performance by ventriloquist Santhosh, a TEDx Speaker and Voice Coach, whose engaging act seamlessly combined storytelling, humour and valuable insights into effective communication- an essential tool for conflict resolution.

The Induction of New Members and Felicitation of State and National Awardees, where distinguished educators were recognised for their dedication to fostering innovative educational practices, was also conducted on the second day.

Additionally, the remaining sessions were conducted on Day 2.

On Session 4, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member, Rajya Sabha & BJP National Spokesperson, delivered a compelling address on policy framework for technology integration in education.

He focused digital infrastructure and skilling initiatives, emphasising the need for future-ready academic environments that integrate digital literacy and technological advancement into conflict resolution strategies.

Similarly, Session 5 was themed “Expert Dialogue: Conflict in the Cybersphere: Exploring the inter section of technology and Peacebuilding”. Cyber law specialist Pawan Duggal, Bhaskar Basu, Director at Microsoft, and Hemant Tiwari IPS- DCP- IFSO/Cyber Crime, in dialogue with Ashok Pandey, Innovator, Classroom Practitioner and an influential education Leader discussed cyber conflicts.

The session examined the regulatory challenges, ethical AI practices and the role of technological policies in safeguarding digital spaces within educational institutions.

In Session 6, the theme was "Voices from the Bard: Memory, Meaning and Metaphor." Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Chairperson & Executive Director, Education, Innovations and Training, DLF Foundation Schools and Scholarship programmes led an interactive role-playing exercise on Shakespearean themes, fostering critical thinking and empathy in conflict resolution.

Session 7 was “Student-Teacher Collaboration & Policy Insights”, wherein, Principal of Hyderabad Public School, Skand Bali, Dr Ruchi Seth, Principal, Lotus Valley International School, Noida, Parveen Quaiser, Principal, Sunbeam Lahartara, Varanasi and Ajay Singh, Principal, The Scindia School engaged in a discussion with student ambassadors from Modern Barakhamba, Lotus Valley International School and Sunbeam Lahartara, Varanasi on classroom conflict resolution strategies, emphasising collaborative learning and empathetic leadership.

The panel was moderated by Dr Anuradha Joshi, Principal, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.

Chief Guest Rahul Singh, chairman of CBSE, highlighted the curriculum reforms for digital citizenship, ensuring that schools remain at the forefront of ethical tech practices and student-centered education.

M J Akbar, Indian Author, Journalist and former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha spoke on the role of literature and history in fostering empathy and critical thinking. His reflections underscored the need for integrating literature into conflict resolution methodologies, ensuring that students cultivate both emotional intelligence and analytical depth.

Session 8 on “Ekam Sat”, commenced with a conversation between Malini Narayanan, Ex Principal, Army Public School Shankar Vihar and Prathibha Prahlad.

The power of cultural expression took center stage with a stirring presentation of ‘Ekam Sat’, performed by Padma Shri Prathibha Prahlad’s group. Through dance, music, and dramatic storytelling, the performance beautifully emphasised unity in diversity, reinforcing the significance of cultural heritage in fostering peace and understanding within school communities.