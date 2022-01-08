Odisha announces closure of physical mode of classes in colleges, universities

In view of the surge in COVID-19 infections across the country, the Odisha Government has announced the closure of Colleges and Universities in the state.

As per the official order issued by Special Relief Commissioner, "All colleges, universities, Technical Educational Institutions (other than Medical Colleges, Nursing Colleges and Institutions under the control of Health and Family Welfare Department) under the superintendence of Government of Odisha shall remain closed with effect from January 10, 2022."

"The Authorities of Colleges, Universities, Technical Educational Institutions shall take all appropriate measures for conducting classes through online or other alternative method of learning mode," the order said.

"All hostels in such academic institutions shall also remain closed with effect from January 10, 2022. Students shall be advised to avoid staying in the hostel in the interest of their personal health. However, scholars, researchers and students who desire to stay in hostels for research, project works or other academic activities may be permitted to do so subject to a student giving undertaking to that effect to the appropriate authorities of the concerned institutions," it added.

However, all ongoing offline examinations shall be allowed to continue as per programme by complying to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

"Teaching and non- teaching employees of colleges, Universities, Technical Educational Institutions shall work as per prevailing guidelines for government servants and perform duty such as taking online classes, academic, semi academic and administrative functions etc as assigned to them by the Authorities," the government said.

Further, Coaching Institutions, Organisations, Individuals offering coaching services to students shall not run off-line, physical coaching, classes. However, virtual coaching shall be permitted to continue.

On January 6, Odisha reported 2,703 COVID-19 cases. India reported 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 7.74 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has gone up to 3,52,26,386.

According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 3,007 cases of Omicron of which 1,199 have been recovered.Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (876), followed by Delhi (465) and Karnataka (333).

The Ministry informed that India's active caseload presently is at 3,71,363. It accounts for 1.05 per cent of the country's total cases.