Oxford University Press, Literacy India set up centre for upskilling women
A new education and skills development centre, set up in response to the impact of lockdown during peak COVID-19 months, aims at providing quality education to women to make them employable.
The centre was launched on Monday by Literacy India and Oxford University Press (OUP) on the occasion of International Women's Day.
The objective of the centre, located in Gheja village in Noida, is to make women financially independent by upskilling them. It will have courses in stitching and tailoring, beauty and wellness, basic computer literacy and basic English speaking.
This centre will also offer remedial education to children who lost one year of schooling for lack of access to digital learning resources, with a focus on girl child education, a statement by OUP said.
Literacy India and OUP conceptualised and set up this centre in October 2020, in response to the impact of lockdown during peak COVID-19 months when men in several single earning households lost their jobs in factories, offices and other commercial establishments, it said.
The centre has been semi-operational since October due to COVID-19 related restrictions but will operate in a full-fledged manner in coming months.
The first batch of women, who completed a course in stitching and tailoring, were awarded course completion certificates on International Women's Day.
Speaking about the initiative, OUP India managing director Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran said, "At OUP, we believe in the transformative power of learning and education and this informs everything that we do. I am delighted that our charitable initiative with Literacy India will inspire progress and help these very talented women to realise their true potential."
According to Literacy India founder Captain Indraani Singh, COVID-19 created a big void in many areas of social sector, especially education for the underprivileged.
"OUP India rose to the occasion and increased their support towards initiatives aligned to SDG2030 Goals in the area of skill development, education and digital empowerment of women and children from the underprivileged backgrounds. We thank OUP India for being our partner in this journey," Singh said.
OUP and Literacy India in the last five years have collaborated to support several education and skill development projects across centres in Delhi NCR and Kolkata, the statement said.
OUP India also worked with Literacy India to set up two digital learning centres during the pandemic - these have helped teachers to stay connected children while the schools remain closed due to COVID-19, it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Budget: Law varsity, English speaking course on cards for higher education
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEP will once again make India 'Vishwa Guru': Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Budget 2021: ₹16,377 crore allocated for education
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K Lt Governor launches super-75 scholarship scheme for meritorious girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt presents 'Outcome Budget'; education, health top performers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six lakh students enrolled themselves in govt schools this year in Andhra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CITU to protest in Himachal on March 9 over appointment of Anganwadi workers
- The Himachal Pradesh committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will hold a statewide strike on March 9 for the appointment of Anganwadi workers in the pre-primary classes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers at 12 DU colleges threaten protest over non-payment of salaries
- On Sunday, teachers from different colleges also alleged that they have not been paid regular salary since 2019 and said that nearly 1,200 teachers at these colleges were finding it difficult to make ends meet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Should schools reopen? Here’s what parents have to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reopening England's schools is step towards normality, says PM Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Educationalists welcome Delhi govt's decision to form separate education board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry Lt Governor gives nod to pay arrears to aided schools staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food and Civil Supplies dept writes to Delhi government school principals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school board to have continuous evaluation, focus on employability: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Board of School education gets state govt's approval, check details
- "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox