PPU UG Admit Card 2025 released, direct link to download hall tickets here

Patliputra University has released the admit cards for the undergraduate 2nd semester examinations on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Students appearing for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website at ppuponline.in. PPU UG Admit Card 2025 is out. The direct link to download hall tickets is given here.

Candidates will need to enter their exam form number and date of birth to download their hall tickets.

In a notice issued by the Prof (Dr) Manoj Kumar, controller of examinations, in case candidates encounter any error in the Admit Card, they should attach a photocopy of the Downloaded Admit Card & Examination form along with their application and submit it at the Help Desk Counter of the University by August 26, 2025, 1 PM.

Candidates should also mention their mobile number on the application.

PPU UG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download their UG 2nd semester hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of Patliputra University at ppuponline.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the UG 2nd Semester Admit Card 2025.

3. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen.

5. Verify the details mentioned on the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a printout of the admit card for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Patliputra University.