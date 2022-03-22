Punjab govt will regularize 35,000 contractual employees: CM Bhagwant Mann

The Punjab government has started the process of regularizing jobs of 35,000 contractual employees, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Tuesday, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab will fulfill all the poll promises.

“Today AAP Punjab Govt has taken another historic decision and started the process to regularize 35,000 contractual government employees. We're here to fulfill every promise made to people before the election. We've come to change the system,” Mann tweeted, along with a video message.

This is the second job-related announcement made by the Chief Minister since the AAP came into power in Punjab.

In the first cabinet meeting, the AAP government passed a proposal of providing a total of 25,000 government jobs.

Of these, a total of 10,000 vacancies are in the Punjab Police and the remaining 15,000 are in other departments.

“This historic decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing jobs to them in government sector through a transparent and merit-based mechanism,” the spokesperson of the chief minister's office said on March 19.

“Out of the total 25,000 government jobs, 10,000 would be offered for various posts in Punjab Police whereas the remaining 15,000 jobs would be given in other departments. The process of advertisement and notification of these jobs would be initiated within a month,” the spokesperson added.

With inputs from HT correspondent

