QS World University Rankings 2025: IIT Guwahati bags 344th place, up 20 spots from previous year

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has bagged 344th position globally in QS World University Rankings 2025. The Institute which was placed on 364th rank last year has climbed up 20 places in this year’s rankings with an overall score of 32.9. QS World University Rankings 2025: IIT Guwahati bags 344th place(File Photo / PTI)

The Institute has secured 344th position overall. For Citation per Faculty, the ranking is 42, for Employer Reputation, the ranking is 295, for Academic Reputation, 480th rank, Employment Outcomes, Faculty Student Ratio, International Faculty, International Research Network, International Students and Sustainability, the rank is 701+.

As a press statement issued by the Institute, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, expressed his delight over the Institute’s performance. He said, "This year-on-year improvement in IIT Guwahati’s global ranking is a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of our faculty, students, and staff. Our commitment to excellence in education, research, and innovation continues to drive us forward. We are proud of this achievement and remain focused on further enhancing our global standing and contributing to the advancement of knowledge and technology. He further added that the numerous challenges faced for internationalization of institutes across India needs to be immediately addressed for further enhancement of World Ranking."

For the 2025 edition, a total of 5663 institutions were evaluated worldwide, resulting in the ranking of 1503 institutions. In India, 46 institutions have been ranked this year.

The Indian Universities to be made on top 150 list are IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi. IIT Bombay has acquired 118th place and IIT Delhi is at 150th spot. IISc is in 211th place, IIT Kharagpur in 222th position, IIT Madras in placed at 227th rank and IIT Kanpur at 263rd.