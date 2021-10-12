REET 2021: Irregularities in conduct of exam will be probed, says Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the Rajasthan government and the state police are working to thoroughly investigate the irregularities in the conduct of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET).

He said there will no laxity in the investigation and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"The education minister has already given a statement. Police are doing their work. Some people have been arrested also. It is a serious matter and we need to go to its roots. There will be no laxity in the action taken by the government and the police. Strong action will be taken against the culprits," Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

The Congress leader is currently on a tour of the Tonk constituency, which he represents in the state Assembly.

He took stock of the facilities at the Saadat Hospital in Tonk on a random inspection and spoke to the patients and their family members.

The former deputy chief minister distributed land allotment letters and cheques among the beneficiaries of various government schemes and listened to the issues raised by Congress workers during the "Prashasan Shehro ke Sang" event.

District Collector Chinmayee Gopal and other officials were present during the event.