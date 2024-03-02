 IIIT-Delhi set to host Annual RIISE 2024 on March 15-16 | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / education news / RIISE 2024: IIIT-Delhi set to host Annual Research Innovation And Incubation Showcase on March 15-16

RIISE 2024: IIIT-Delhi set to host Annual Research Innovation And Incubation Showcase on March 15-16

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 02, 2024 11:08 AM IST

The event will see the gathering of experts from academia, industry, and government on a platform sharing their views on the theme ‘Build for India’.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) is all set to host its upcoming flagship event, the Research Innovation and Incubation Showcase (RIISE) 2024, scheduled to be held on March 15th-16th, 2024.

Interested individuals who wish to attend the event can register through the official website which is free of charge but mandatory for attendance.(Handout)
Interested individuals who wish to attend the event can register through the official website which is free of charge but mandatory for attendance.(Handout)

According to a press release by IIIT-Delhi, the event will see the gathering of experts from academia, industry, and government on a platform sharing their views on the theme ‘Build for India’.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This year's event aims to host discussions encompassing 5G/6G, Advanced Multicore Systems, Design for India, Robotics & Space Technology, Bridging Theory & Practice, Computational Gastronomy, Sustainable Mobility, Bharat AI, and Healthcare, mentioned the press release.

“RIISE, will highlight some really fascinating work that the students and faculty are doing, some of which carries the potential to bring a change in society. The poster presentations will highlight recent scientific research, developments in technology, and upcoming prospects. Attendees will get the opportunity to network with colleagues and specialists, share ideas, and consider possible joint ventures in RIISE. ”, says Prof Pankaj Vajpayee, Dean of Corporate Relations and Entrepreneurship.

Interested individuals who wish to attend the event can register through the official website which is free of charge but mandatory for attendance, informed IIIT-Delhi.

For more information visit the official website.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On