RIISE 2024: IIIT-Delhi set to host Annual Research Innovation And Incubation Showcase on March 15-16

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) is all set to host its upcoming flagship event, the Research Innovation and Incubation Showcase (RIISE) 2024, scheduled to be held on March 15th-16th, 2024. Interested individuals who wish to attend the event can register through the official website which is free of charge but mandatory for attendance.(Handout)

According to a press release by IIIT-Delhi, the event will see the gathering of experts from academia, industry, and government on a platform sharing their views on the theme ‘Build for India’.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This year's event aims to host discussions encompassing 5G/6G, Advanced Multicore Systems, Design for India, Robotics & Space Technology, Bridging Theory & Practice, Computational Gastronomy, Sustainable Mobility, Bharat AI, and Healthcare, mentioned the press release.

“RIISE, will highlight some really fascinating work that the students and faculty are doing, some of which carries the potential to bring a change in society. The poster presentations will highlight recent scientific research, developments in technology, and upcoming prospects. Attendees will get the opportunity to network with colleagues and specialists, share ideas, and consider possible joint ventures in RIISE. ”, says Prof Pankaj Vajpayee, Dean of Corporate Relations and Entrepreneurship.

Interested individuals who wish to attend the event can register through the official website which is free of charge but mandatory for attendance, informed IIIT-Delhi.

For more information visit the official website.