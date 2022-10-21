Home / Education / News / SAP India launches Industry Knowledge Exchange in collaboration with AWS

SAP India launches Industry Knowledge Exchange in collaboration with AWS

Published on Oct 21, 2022 03:29 PM IST

SAP India along with AWS has launched Industry Knowledge Exchange. The Knowledge Exchange is aimed at accelerating India’s journey to ‘Amrit Kaal'.

SAP India launches Industry Knowledge Exchange in collaboration with AWS(REUTERS)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SAP India in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, AWS has launched SAP Industry Knowledge Exchange (SAP IKEX). The Knowledge Exchange is aimed at accelerating India’s journey to ‘Amrit Kaal,’ and driving the country’s inclusive digital transformation with sustainable development.

As per the press release issued by SAP India, with this collaboration, the exchange will bring together enterprises, consulting firms, and academia across 25 industries enabling technological co-innovation, sharing of best-practices, and deliberation on regulatory policies to produce shared business value, accelerate growth, increase global competitiveness, and promote sustainability.

The Knowledge Exchange confluence will be based on three pillars, as mentioned in the statement released by SAP India. The pillars are listed below.

Establishment of an industry board: Setting up of an industry board for each sector that will help in identifying sectoral challenges, shaping industry agenda, and driving peer to peer engagement. The council will comprise of academicians, business leaders, and innovation and technology partners.

Co-innovation with industries: Facilitating collaboration between multiple stakeholders within each industry ecosystem that will deliver value, drive cloud adoption, and assist start-ups and digital natives.

Improvement of regulatory and policy inputs: Capitalizing and leveraging inputs from industry bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), etc. to ensure a conducive policy and regulatory framework.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
