Scholarship for IISc women students from Sony India Software

Sony India Software Centre Pvt Ltd (SISCPL) has established five fellowships in the broad area of computing sciences for women M Tech students at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment, the initiative from SISCPL aims to encourage women students seeking to pursue careers in the technology sector, Bengaluru-based IISc said in a statement.

I hope we can grow this partnership and have many more women opting for sciences and this in turn contributes to improving gender diversity in organisations, said Masayuki Toriumi, Managing Director of SISCPL.

The fellowships would be awarded to students pursuing M Tech programmes in Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Artificial Intelligence, Computational and Data Science, Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The fellowship would include a monthly scholarship for the entire course period as well as an unrestricted research grant including travel expenses, purchase of laptops and other consumables, it was stated.

The goal of the fellowships is to encourage more women candidates to pursue higher studies at IISc, especially in engineering and technology, in order to address the gender inequality in these areas, and increase the number of women students, the statement said. The fellowships would be awarded from August 2021 academic year.