School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national and other news of September 4

School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 4): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for September 4, 2025.

International

Play Station Network down: Users report server issues amid widespread PSN outage

Guatemalan document undercuts U.S. claims on child deportations

60 dead after boat carrying 80 people sinks in north-central Nigeria

National

Heavy rains destroy crops in Punjab, fuel food price volatility

Trump rules out cut in 50% tariffs for India

Tax cut bonanza cleared in GST regime overhaul

Education

Himachal schools closed till Sept 7 due to heavy rains, education minister says safety of students top priority

Centre tightens rules on scribes for disabled candidates in competitive exams

Centre felicitates 1,490 SC, ST toppers of class 10 and class 12 exams

Sports

Surging Dream pull away late, top Sparks to maintain 2-seed

R Ashwin gets call from Cricket Australia; historic move may open door for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as ILT20 snub looms