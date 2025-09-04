School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national and other news of September 4
International
Play Station Network down: Users report server issues amid widespread PSN outage
Guatemalan document undercuts U.S. claims on child deportations
60 dead after boat carrying 80 people sinks in north-central Nigeria
National
Heavy rains destroy crops in Punjab, fuel food price volatility
Trump rules out cut in 50% tariffs for India
Tax cut bonanza cleared in GST regime overhaul
Education
Himachal schools closed till Sept 7 due to heavy rains, education minister says safety of students top priority
Centre tightens rules on scribes for disabled candidates in competitive exams
Centre felicitates 1,490 SC, ST toppers of class 10 and class 12 exams
Sports
Surging Dream pull away late, top Sparks to maintain 2-seed
Dream beat the Sparks 86-75 to move into sole possession of second place in the WNBA standings
R Ashwin gets call from Cricket Australia; historic move may open door for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as ILT20 snub looms