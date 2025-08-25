School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international, sports, and education news of August 25

School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 25): Check out below the important national, international, education and sports news headlines for August 25, 2025- School assembly news headlines for today, August 25(Pixabay/ Representational)

National

ISRO conducts first air drop test ahead of December Gaganyaan mission

Airtel network outage across India, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata worst-hit

Flood-like situation in parts of Odisha as water level of rivers rise

Dream11 ventures into SIP, gold investments after being hit by new law | Details

Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

Maria Sharapova and Bryan Brothers enter tennis hall of fame

Sourav Ganguly appointed head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming edition of SA20.

International

At least one killed by gas cylinder blast in iconic Moscow toy sho

Punjab minister seeks Centre's intervention after US pauses visas for foreign truck drivers

Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ proposes tax cuts for senior citizens

Typhoon Kajiki: Vietnam plans evacuation, China’s Sanya city shut

Education

GATE 2026 registration date revised, to begin on August 28

ICSI CS Executive, Final June exam results on August 25

Psychology, nutrition, healthcare courses can't be offered in distance learning, online mode: UGC

IIT Bombay students chart Moon's surface chemistry using Chandrayaan-2 data