School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international, sports, and education news of August 25
School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 25): Here are the top national, international and other news headlines for today.
School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 25): Check out below the important national, international, education and sports news headlines for August 25, 2025-
National
ISRO conducts first air drop test ahead of December Gaganyaan mission
Airtel network outage across India, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata worst-hit
Flood-like situation in parts of Odisha as water level of rivers rise
Dream11 ventures into SIP, gold investments after being hit by new law | Details
Sports
Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket
Maria Sharapova and Bryan Brothers enter tennis hall of fame
Sourav Ganguly appointed head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming edition of SA20.
International
At least one killed by gas cylinder blast in iconic Moscow toy sho
Punjab minister seeks Centre's intervention after US pauses visas for foreign truck drivers
Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ proposes tax cuts for senior citizens
Typhoon Kajiki: Vietnam plans evacuation, China’s Sanya city shut
Education
GATE 2026 registration date revised, to begin on August 28
ICSI CS Executive, Final June exam results on August 25
Psychology, nutrition, healthcare courses can't be offered in distance learning, online mode: UGC
IIT Bombay students chart Moon's surface chemistry using Chandrayaan-2 data