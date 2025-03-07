It is school time again in Kashmir after an extended winter break. School time in Kashmir after 3 months of winter vacations(Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

All the schools across the Himalayan valley opened in Kashmir on Friday after nearly three months of winter vacations.

“As Winter Zone students join their schools after winter break, I wish them success for the session and future. I appreciate support from all stakeholders, especially the teaching fraternity to make it a memorable, successful year. Best wishes to all!,” said education minister, Sakina Itoo.

The schools had closed in a staggered manner in December 2024. The classes up-to 5th standard in Kashmir schools were closed for winter vacation from December 10 while from class 6 to 12, the winter vacation had commenced from December 16.

While the schools were scheduled to open from March 01, fresh rains and snowfall in Kashmir prompted the education authorities to extend the winter vacations by around a week.

From early morning the students from private as well as government schools could be seen rushing to their respective educational institutions.

Many parents were accompanying their wards to drop them into the school buses at bus stops early morning.

“For the first day we took a relaxed approach towards the studies so that the students adjust to the new environment after three months of break. Besides, the attendance was also average owing to Friday, which is a half day of teaching in the valley,” said Mohammad Anees, a teacher in Srinagar.

At many schools across the Kashmir division, the teachers used engaging methods to welcome the students back. The students were presented with gifts, toffees and sweets while a variety of fun-filled recreational activities were organized to ease the students back into the school routine after an extended winter break.

“It was fun back at school. We didn’t study much today but had a lot of talk and play with our buddies. Our school was also decorated with festoons. It looked lovely,” said Ayaan Ahmad, a class 4 student of a private school.

As the schools open, the transport authorities have also directed the school administrations to install CCTV cameras in all school buses to prevent any congestion in the buses.

Transport Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan has issued a notice directing all school authorities to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in school buses for enhanced student safety by March 31, 2025. He has directed for launch of special drives from April 1, 2025, to verify compliance.

The schools have already started to comply with the directions.

“We installed the cameras in our school buses. It is for the safety and betterment of the student community. We welcome it,” said Irfan Ahmad, a school bus driver.