Schools, colleges in NCR to remain closed till further orders, directs CAQM

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late night Tuesday directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 01:48 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late night Tuesday directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi – NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa – will remain operational till November 30.

In a bid to contain the spiralling air pollution levels, the commission directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, barring “railway services/railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTS) and national security/defence-related activities/ projects of national importance” subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms.

Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday.

The commission had held a meeting on Tuesday with senior officials of Delhi and NCR states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in connection with the severe air pollution in the region ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the matter. 

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
