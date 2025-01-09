Menu Explore
St Xavier's University launches course on disaster risk reduction management, details here

PTI | , Kolkata
Jan 09, 2025 08:28 AM IST

The course is an outcome of an MoU signed earlier between St. Xavier's University, Kolkata and India Japan Laboratory of Keio University, a statement informed. 

St. Xavier's University has introduced a disaster risk reduction management course in collaboration with the India Japan Laboratory, Keio University.

St Xavier's University has launched disaster risk reduction management course. (Representative image)
St Xavier's University has launched disaster risk reduction management course. (Representative image)

In a statement, the institution's vice-chancellor Felix Raj said the research centre of the university, which is offering the course, is named after renowned scientist and Jesuit Father Eugine Lafont.

Lafont had predicted a disaster around 1867 through his experiments in the St. Xavier's College laboratory, and the prognosis saved many lives, Felix Raj said, describing the disaster risk reduction management course as a befitting tribute to him.

The India-Japan Laboratory fosters collaborative research and innovation between India and Japan.

He also highlighted the need for creating awareness of disaster management with proper and latest knowledge so that risk can be minimised.

Keio University's India Japan Laboratory Director Dr Rajiv Shaw said this course will see the transfer of Japanese experience in disaster mitigation and resilience with proper knowledge, skill, technology and tools.

The course is an outcome of an MoU signed earlier between St. Xavier's University, Kolkata and India Japan Laboratory of Keio University, the statement said.

Along with students, scholars and social workers, a group of officials of the department of disaster management and civil defence have enrolled in the first batch of this course, which will be addressed by internationally acclaimed resource persons from India and Japan, the statement added.

Get latest news on Education, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live, CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Follow Us On