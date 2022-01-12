Student bodies at University of Lucknow unite to demand online exams, vax camp

Burying their political differences, various student organisations in University of Lucknow have come together to demand shifting of upcoming offline exams to online mode and holding vaccinations camps on campus.

National Students Union of India (NSUI), All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, on Wednesday, demanded that the offline exams should be shifted to online mode.

The demand comes a day after a few students at LU's Habibullah hostel tested positive for Covid.

NSUI, Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, and AISA office bearers met university registrar Vinod Singh on Wednesday. They demanded LU holds vaccination camps on the university campus and test all the students for Covid tests. They also demanded that the LU provides all the necessary medical facilities.

The student associations also demanded that the university conduct only online examinations to prevent overcrowding of students on campus and ensure the safety of both students and the teachers.

NSUI leader, Vishal Singh said, "It was nice to see that all student organisations unitedly decided to meet the registrar and handed him a memorandum demanding vaccination camp on university hostel and online exam instead of an offline exam."

Samajwadi Chatra Sabha - LU unit president, Kartik Pandey said, "We are united in this fight against Corona, and we want student fraternity to stay healthy."

Others present in the meeting include Parvez Alam, Prince Prakash, Utkarsh Mishra Shivendra, Aditya, Anuj and Hasnain.

AISA leader Adash is also on the same page with other student organisations. University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said he is aware of the demands of the students. The university is getting hostel sanitised to ensure the infection does not spread and their demand for setting up vaccination camp will also be looked into, he said.

