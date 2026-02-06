Students hail PM Modi's 'mantras' on study techniques and stress management at Pariksha Pe Charcha

With the CBSE, ICSE, and various state board examinations around the corner, students across the country have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance on stress management and study techniques shared during today's 9th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

Tanu Aditya, a Class 10 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gwalior, shared that the annual interaction provided clear direction for students. She highlighted the Prime Minister's empowering message, noting that PM Modi urged students not to fear their examinations but to instead view them as a "festival."

"Through the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi provided clear directions on how we should not be scared of exams, but instead celebrate them like festivals. He explained that exams are only for testing purposes and we shouldn't get stressed about them. We should also help our friends who find studies difficult and, in turn, seek help from those who are better than us. We can all appear for our exams properly without anxiety."Aditya told ANI.

Rishad Saliah, a Class 11 student, noted that he valued Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on both skills and marks, rather than prioritising one over the other.

"As PM Modi said, we must focus on both marks and skills. He made a very important point: in today's times, people often focus only on marks and not on skills. As a result, we see unemployment because of this lack of practical skills. It was a very good thing for him to highlight this," Saliah told ANI.

In addition to Gwalior, students from other parts of the country appreciated PM Modi's message. Nobonita Ghosh, a student from Tripura, expressed her happiness with the programme.

"I felt very happy after watching this programme. It was a great experience to watch it alongside Tripura CM Manik Saha," Ghosh told ANI.

As students expressed appreciation for PM Modi's programme, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that the Prime Minister boosted students' confidence by offering small tips. He further mentioned that students across the board had been eagerly awaiting the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme.

"... He boosts the confidence of students by giving small tips. He encourages students to share their ideas and guides them toward holistic development... Students had been waiting for Pariksha pe charcha very eagerly. It is a guiding light for students ahead of the exams." Pradhan told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary mentioned that the students who participated in the programme were very curious and eager to meet PM Modi.

"The Prime Minister has a very unique and attractive way of expression, which everyone felt today during the program... The students who participated were very curious and eager to meet him and learn from him..." Chaudhary told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with select "exam warriors" during the 9th edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha' held at the Prime Minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

The 2026 edition focused on helping students remain stress-free during examinations and encouraging a stronger emphasis on learning.

Earlier in a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "Do watch #ParikshaPeCharcha26... This year's PPC features very interesting topics relating to examinations, notably the need to remain stress-free, focus on learning and more. This is a platform I've always enjoyed, as it gives me an opportunity to interact with bright minds from across the country."

This year, the interactive sessions were also held with students in Devmogra, Gujarat; Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu; Raipur, Chhattisgarh; and Guwahati, Assam. (ANI)