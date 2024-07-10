Students protest at Osmania University demanding postponement of DSC exams; 20 detained

The District Selection Committee examination aspirants and Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarth leaders on Tuesday staged a protest demanding the state government to defer the DSC examination, an exam for recruitment of teachers in the government and local body schools. Students protest at Osmania University demanding postponement of DSC exams

DSC aspirants and BRSV leaders burned an effigy of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Osmania University in Hyderabad.

The protest, which was staged by the exam aspirants and the BRSV (Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarth), turned intense when the students attempted to burn the effigy.

However, the police intervened and detained 20 people.

According to Inspector Rajender of Osmania Police Station, the protest was staged demanding the postponement of the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination.

"The DSC aspirants and BRSV students staged a protest demanding that the DSC exams be postponed. They tried to burn the CM's effigy, but we stopped them. We have taken 20 people into preventive custody," OU Police Inspector Rajender.

District Selection Committee (DSC), is a recruitment for teacher posts in government and local body schools.

Earlier on June 21, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) at Osmania University in Hyderabad over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam and the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam. (ANI)