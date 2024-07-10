 Students protest at Osmania University demanding postponement of DSC exams; 20 detained | Education - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Students protest at Osmania University demanding postponement of DSC exams; 20 detained

ANI | , Hyderabad
Jul 10, 2024 08:27 AM IST

Students staged a protest demanding the state government defer the DSC examination, which is held to recruit teachers in government and local body schools.

The District Selection Committee examination aspirants and Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarth leaders on Tuesday staged a protest demanding the state government to defer the DSC examination, an exam for recruitment of teachers in the government and local body schools.

Students protest at Osmania University demanding postponement of DSC exams
Students protest at Osmania University demanding postponement of DSC exams

DSC aspirants and BRSV leaders burned an effigy of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Osmania University in Hyderabad.

The protest, which was staged by the exam aspirants and the BRSV (Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarth), turned intense when the students attempted to burn the effigy.

However, the police intervened and detained 20 people.

According to Inspector Rajender of Osmania Police Station, the protest was staged demanding the postponement of the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination.

"The DSC aspirants and BRSV students staged a protest demanding that the DSC exams be postponed. They tried to burn the CM's effigy, but we stopped them. We have taken 20 people into preventive custody," OU Police Inspector Rajender.

District Selection Committee (DSC), is a recruitment for teacher posts in government and local body schools.

Earlier on June 21, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) at Osmania University in Hyderabad over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam and the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam. (ANI)

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / education news / Students protest at Osmania University demanding postponement of DSC exams; 20 detained
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On