Support pours in for AKTU students demanding online exams

Students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, who are running a virtual campaign against their offline semester exams beginning December 28, have got support from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

Shauryaveer Singh, national secretary of NSUI, the student wing of Congress party, in a tweet on Tuesday said, "The government cannot suppress the voice of AKTU students demanding online exams. Till such time their demands are not met, we will continue to support them."

The students have decided to intensify their virtual protest on Thursday (December 16) on Convocation day by running hashtag for AKTU online exam.

"Governor Anandiben Patel, who is our chancellor, will be there to give away degrees. We hope she will take note of our plea," said a student.

Some students say they have even prepared an invite asking students to participate in the social media protest to force university administration to call off the offline exams and hold them in online mode which is safer keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic.

The students also claimed that only a few months ago, AKTU had conducted online exams. They alleged that in the wake of Omicron and rising number of Covid cases, AKTU decision to hold offline exam was unfortunate.

"Sir #AKTU students are requesting for online exam. Now as cases are rising, I request you to kindly intervene and help students and provide them online option for all four lakh students," reads a tweet of a student.

The students even cited MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's December 6 tweet in which he said exam at the Rajiv Gandhi Technological University there be held online for convenience of students.

"If the Madhya Pradesh government can conduct online exam to protect students, why not other state governments?. We must protect our students," said one Anubha Shrivastava Sahai in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the 19th convocation of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of governor and Chancellor of the University Anandiben Patel.

Padma Shri Prof SG Dhande will be the chief guest and will be conferred upon an honorary degree of DSC. Also, degrees will be awarded to 53,226 students in the function. Along with this, gold, silver and bronze medals will be given to 92 meritorious students.

For the first time, medals will be awarded in post graduate courses. The 92 medals, include 1 Chancellor's Gold Medal, 1 Smt. Kamal Rani Memorial Medal, 16 Gold, 17 Silver, 18 Bronze in undergraduate courses; 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze medals in masters courses. In addition, there are 12 Gold, 7 Silver and 7 Bronze in government institutes and 5 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze in masters courses.

Rashi Mathur of Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology, Kanpur, will be awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medal.

Also, Smt. Kamal Rani Memorial Medal will be given to Seelu Gautam, a student of SR Institute of Management and Technology, Lucknow.

In the convocation, 91 scholars will be awarded PhD degrees. Also a DSC degree will be awarded to Dr Saurabh Gupta, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

On this occasion, principal secretary, technical education, Amrit Abhijat and secretary, technical education, Alok Kumar will be present, said Asheesh Misra, media incharge, AKTU, Lucknow.

