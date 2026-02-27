Sushant University has conducted a 2-day international conference on “Decoding the Future: Business, AI, and Sustainability in the Global Economy” in collaboration with Universal University, Russia. Sushant University collaborates with Universal University, Russia, to conduct international conference

The conference brought together academicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and students to explore the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence, sustainable business practices, and global economic transformation.

The aim of the international conference was to discuss how AI-driven innovation can support ethical decision-making in every field and sector, business resilience, and sustainability performance. It also sought to promote interdisciplinary research aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to encourage partnerships between academia and industry for responsible, inclusive growth.

Many eminent personalities attended the event via video conferencing from across the world. They also shared insightful information on technology commercialisation, digital transformation, sustainable infrastructure, and leadership in international education and AI use on a global platform.

The personalities who attended the conference were Dr Kazem, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder of L'Opéra, India's premier French, Prof. John Tookey, Associate Head, School of Future Environments and Dr Vlasios Sarantinos, Senior Lecturer at Bristol Business School (UWE).