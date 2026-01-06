TN CM Stalin launches laptop scheme for college students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched here on Monday the free laptop distribution scheme for college students and asserted that it was not a gift but an opportunity for them to rule the world.

The scheme, named as 'Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil (The world is in your hands)' is aimed at digital empowerment of the students and their skill development, the government said.

Launching the scheme, Stalin said: "The laptop is not a gift, it is an opportunity to rule the world; as far as we are concerned this is not an expenditure, but an investment for the future generation's education. We are creating all the opportunities for you to learn. Study well and choose a good path."

While the scheme envisages distribution of a total of 20 lakh laptops, as many as 10 lakh laptops are set to be distributed in the first, current phase and an allocation of ₹2,000 crore has been made for this initiative in this fiscal. The beneficiaries include those pursuing education in government-run institutions and it covers polytechnic colleges and Industrial Training Institutes. Engineering, arts and science, medicine, agriculture and law are among the streams covered.

Laptops from brands such as Dell, Acer and HP would be provided to students. The laptops are powered with Intel i3/AMD Ryzen 3 Processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD (Solid-State Drives), Windows 11 Home Strategic and BOSS Linux OS and MS Office 365. Also, six-month free subscription for Perplexity Pro AI platform is provided.

The chief minister, recalling the discovery of fire and the wheel by humans, said, "AI is the second fire given to humans, and the laptop is provided to you to properly utilise the AI." "However, while AI can never replace humans, it would only help complete work quickly and in a better fashion. Lot of skill-based job opportunities have come up and the young generation must utilise them all. They should rise and progress and support the collective growth of all."

Further, he advised the students not to be content with completing a degree and march forward and update themselves. He asked: "Are you going to use the laptop to watch movies, or play games or are you going to use it as a launch pad for your career? Whatever may be your career, you must be in the top position in that field."

Outlining the welfare schemes and the double-digit economic growth rate of 11.19 per cent (2024-25), he wished the students success and reiterated that students' focus must only be on education and nothing else. "You win and we will also win (2026 April Assembly polls) and be with you always," the CM said.

The state government said the new laptop distribution initiative further strengthens a slew of programmes already in vogue, including post-matric scholarships, to empower Tamil Nadu students.

Ensuring skilled youth through the "Naan Mudhalvan" Scheme (Skill development, employability programme), providing monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 for both men and women college going students were among the several initiatives.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, State Ministers and top officials participated. Former ISRO Director Mylswamy Annadurai took part as the chief guest and IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti participated.