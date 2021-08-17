Home / Education / News / UP school principal suspended for not following norms for hoisting tricolour
The principal of a primary school in Ballia (UP), has been suspended for allegedly not following norms for hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, officials said on Tuesday.
UP school principal suspended for not following norms for hoisting tricolour

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:07 PM IST

The principal of a primary school in Ballia (UP), has been suspended for allegedly not following norms for hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, officials said on Tuesday.

A detailed probe has also been ordered in the matter, they said.

Basic Education Officer Shiv Narain Singh said he received a complaint that a primary school in Kharsara here did not follow norms for hoisting the national flag on Independence Day.

It came to the fore that after hoisting the tricolour on Independence Day on Sunday, it was not brought down, he said.

On the report of Block Education Officer Prabhat Kumar Srivastava, the school principal, Bindu Gaur, was suspended, Singh said.

A detailed probe has been ordered in the matter and Srivastava has been asked to submit his report within 15 days, he said.

