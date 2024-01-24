UPSC releases list of rejected applicants of NDA NA (I) Examination 2024 for non-payment of examination fee

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a list of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024 candidates whose applications have been rejected due to due to non-payment of the Examination Fee. List of rejected applicants of NDA NA (I) Examination 2024 released by UPSC for non-payment of examination fee.

The list contains a total of 99 candidates whose applications have been rejected as the confirmation of Rs. 100 had not been received from the bank authorities regarding the fee, the commission said.

In the notice, the commission stated that should the candidates appeal against the rejection, then they must do so within 10 days along with the documentary evidence by speed post or by hand only.

The appeal should be addressed to ‘Smt. Kripa Anna Ekka, Under Secretary (NDA), Union Public Service Commission, 4th floor, Hall no. 1, Examination Hall, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi- 110069.’

Furthermore, the appeal against the rejection should reach the commission’s office by February 4, 2024, the UPSC notice said.

To download the list, follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link ‘Fictitious fee: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024,’ appearing under the ‘What’s New’ section.

Click on the link adjacent to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024.

A PDF document will appear on the display screen.

Scroll down to check if your name appears on the list.

