close_game
close_game
News / Education / News / UPSC releases list of rejected applicants of NDA NA (I) Examination 2024 for non-payment of examination fee

UPSC releases list of rejected applicants of NDA NA (I) Examination 2024 for non-payment of examination fee

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 24, 2024 06:22 PM IST

The Commission said all appeals against rejection must be made within 10 days along with the documentary evidence by speed post or by hand only.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a list of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024 candidates whose applications have been rejected due to due to non-payment of the Examination Fee.

List of rejected applicants of NDA NA (I) Examination 2024 released by UPSC for non-payment of examination fee.
List of rejected applicants of NDA NA (I) Examination 2024 released by UPSC for non-payment of examination fee.

The list contains a total of 99 candidates whose applications have been rejected as the confirmation of Rs. 100 had not been received from the bank authorities regarding the fee, the commission said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read: APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Registration date extended till January 28, notice here

In the notice, the commission stated that should the candidates appeal against the rejection, then they must do so within 10 days along with the documentary evidence by speed post or by hand only.

The appeal should be addressed to ‘Smt. Kripa Anna Ekka, Under Secretary (NDA), Union Public Service Commission, 4th floor, Hall no. 1, Examination Hall, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi- 110069.’

Furthermore, the appeal against the rejection should reach the commission’s office by February 4, 2024, the UPSC notice said.

To download the list, follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Go to the official website – upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the link ‘Fictitious fee: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024,’ appearing under the ‘What’s New’ section.
  • Click on the link adjacent to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024.
  • A PDF document will appear on the display screen.
  • Scroll down to check if your name appears on the list.

Also read: IIT Mandi iHub showcases the success of ‘Drone Didi’ program to President Droupadi Murmu

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On