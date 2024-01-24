APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Registration date extended till January 28, notice here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has extended the registration date for APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024. The last date to apply has been extended till January 28, 2024. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Registration date extended till January 28

As per the official notice, the Commission has decided to extend the last date for submission of online applications for various posts under Group-I services vide Notification No.12/2023 Dated 08/12/2023 up to January 28, 2024, after they received requests from Group I aspirants/applicants. There shall be no further extension.

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All interested candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on Login link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to create a profile.

Once the profile is created, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Applicant must pay Rs. 250/- towards application processing fee and ₹120/- towards examination fee. The Fee mentioned in the above paragraph is to be paid online using Payment Gateway using Net Banking/ Credit card / Debit Card.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on March 17, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

