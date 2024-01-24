close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Registration date extended till January 28, notice here

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Registration date extended till January 28, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 24, 2024 06:08 PM IST

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 registration date has been extended. The last date to apply is till January 28, 2024.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has extended the registration date for APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024. The last date to apply has been extended till January 28, 2024. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Registration date extended till January 28
APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Registration date extended till January 28

As per the official notice, the Commission has decided to extend the last date for submission of online applications for various posts under Group-I services vide Notification No.12/2023 Dated 08/12/2023 up to January 28, 2024, after they received requests from Group I aspirants/applicants. There shall be no further extension.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All interested candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on Login link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to create a profile.
  • Once the profile is created, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Applicant must pay Rs. 250/- towards application processing fee and 120/- towards examination fee. The Fee mentioned in the above paragraph is to be paid online using Payment Gateway using Net Banking/ Credit card / Debit Card.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on March 17, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On