Apr 24, 2020-Friday
NHM Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 57 vacancies of admin, hospital administrator posts

NHM Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 57 vacancies of admin, hospital administrator posts

National Health Mission (NHM) Punjab has invited online applications for recruitment against 57 vacancies for the posts of administrator and assistant hospital administrator (AHA).

Apr 24, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

National Health Mission (NHM) Punjab has invited online applications for recruitment against 57 vacancies for the posts of administrator and assistant hospital administrator (AHA). The online application process has started on Friday and the last date to apply is May 4.

There are a total of one vacancy for the post of administrator and 56 vacancies for the post of AHA. Aspirants can apply online at www.nhm.punjab.gov.in.

Educational Qualifications:

Administrator- Candidate should have a master’s degree of Business Administration(2 years regular full-time degree) in any stream from a recognized Institute/University are eligible to apply.

Candidate should not be more than 45 years of age.

Assistant Hospital Administrator - Candidate should have a post graduate degree in Hospital Administration (2 years regular full-time degree) from a recognized Institute/University or Post Graduate Degree in Hospital Management (2 years regular full-time degree) from a recognized Institute/University or Post Graduate Degree in Health Care Management (2 years regular full time degree) from a recognized Institute/University.

Candidate should not be more than 37 years of age.

Pay Scale:

Administrator: Rs 80, 000 per month

Assistant Hospital Administrator: Rs. 30, 000 per month

Click here to apply online

Check official notification here

