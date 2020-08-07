e-paper
Home / Education / NHM Recruitment 2020: Karnataka govt conducts online exams for 1,356 MLHP posts amid COVID-19

NHM Recruitment 2020: Karnataka govt conducts online exams for 1,356 MLHP posts amid COVID-19

NHM Recruitment 2020: Of 1,356 MLHP posts, the Department of Health and family welfare is recruiting for 1,307 new posts, as per the press note.

education Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:34 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bengaluru
NHM Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
NHM Recruitment 2020: Karnataka government conducted an online examination under the National Health Mission (NHM) for recruitment of 1,356 Mid-Level Healthcare Provider (MLHP) posts to the Health and Wellness Centre.

Of 1,356 MLHP posts, the Department of Health and family welfare is recruiting for 1,307 new posts, as per the press note.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, special precautions were taken for candidates having symptoms of coronavirus.

The symptomatic candidates were placed in a sperate room under CCTV surveillance for taking the exams. Strict aseptic precaution was taken in the exam and COVID care centres as per COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the health department, read the note.

The examination was attended by BSc Nursing graduates from 10 districts including Chitradurga, Haveri and Shivamogga districts of the state.

Twelve of the candidates were tested positive for coronavirus and of which, nine qualified the examination, it added.

Karnataka’s count of coronavirus cases stands at 1,51,449 including 73,958 active cases, while 74,679 people have been discharged.

